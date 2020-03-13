Lansing — All visits at state prison are stopped due to the coronavirus, officials said Friday.

Effective immediately, all in-person visits of inmates are halted for the safety of staff, prisoners and the public, the Michigan Department of Corrections said. The stoppage includes outside volunteers and other tours and groups that routinely come into the prisons.

Barbed wire and fencing at a correctional facility. (Photo: Sean Rayford / AP)

“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly, as we understand and recognize the importance of family contact with the prison population,” Heidi Washington, the department's director, said in a statement.

“Our primary concern has to be public safety and reducing the number of people who enter our facilities is a key factor in limiting the potential spread of this illness into our prisoner population.”

She also said the department will monitor the situation to determine when visits will be restored.

In the meantime, the MDOC is working with its vendors that provide communication services to inmates.

In addition, all staff members will be asked screening questions and have their temperature checked before being allowed entrance into a prison. Those with a temperature above 100.4 will not be allowed to work, officials said.

