Michigan has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, two in Wayne County, one in Washtenaw County and one for which no information is available yet.

An undated electron microscope image shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (Photo: NIAID-RML)

The new cases bring the tally in Michigan to 16, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The cases include a woman from Detroit with an unclear travel history, a Wayne County woman who had contact with someone who had tested positive and a man for which no information was available.

Michigan's total number of cases has jumped from two on Tuesday to 12 Thursday night.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday, announced the closure of all K-12 schools Thursday and prohibited gatherings larger than 250 people in a Friday order.

It was unclear Friday whether the new confirmed cases would follow a pattern of commonality found with those previously reported. All but one of those cases involved recent international or domestic travel. Michigan's cases also all seemed to involve largely middle-age adult patients who are in isolation at home or in a hospital.

While most patients had limited exposure to others, according to county health departments, two individuals in Oakland County traveled to various locations throughout Southeast Michigan, West Michigan and the Thumb after their presumed time of exposure.

