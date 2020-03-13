Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Friday prohibiting all events with more than 250 people in attendance,including religious services, through April 5 in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus in Michigan.

The order also officially closes K-12 schools through April 5, an initiative Whitmer announced Thursday night.

“This is about protecting the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” the governor said in a statement. “My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread, and to ensure our children, families and businesses have the support they need during this time. We are going to get through this, but we must be flexible and take care of each other.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media about the state's steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus at a Friday press conference at the Michigan Emergency Operations Center in Dimondale. (Photo: Malachi Barrett, AP)

Shared spaces include theaters, auditoriums, cafeterias, or galleries. Churches are not exempt from the ban, but staggered services could help institutions to comply with the order, Whitmer's office clarified.

Exemptions to the order include grocery and other consumer goods stores, mass transit and manufacturing or industrial locations.

Child care facilities, whether attached to a school or separate, will remain open.

The ban, according to the executive order, “does not abridge protections guaranteed by the state or federal constitution under these emergency circumstances.”

Whitmer’s declaration of a state of emergency Tuesday gives her “broad powers and duties” to issue the mandates to “protect life and property or to bring the emergency situation within the affected area under control,” according to the governor’s executive order.

A violation of the order will result in a misdemeanor.

The prohibition comes a day after the state announced the number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases had increased to 12.

