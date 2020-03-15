The Michigan Gaming Control Board is working to institute temporary closure of the billion-dollar casino gaming in Detroit to slow the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday.

The governor's announcement came as temporary closure announcements were made by Caesars Windsor and Gun Lake, a casino run by Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians on the west side of Michigan.

There are 27 casinos in Michigan; 24 are operated by Native American tribes and regulated by the National Indian Gaming Commission, according to Mary Kay Bean, spokeswoman for the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Buy Photo Greektown Casino in Detroit (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

The Gaming Control Board, which regulates the three Detroit casinos, is working to put a policy together to limit the spread of the coronavirus, said Whitmer.

"It is not time to panic," the governor said, adding that she has discussed the issue with fellow governors. "This is about saving lives."

Bean did not immediately comment on Whitmer's statement.

Detroit's three casinos remained open Sunday, but took safety precautions such as putting up temporary partitions throughout properties and the disabling of some slot machines to create more space.

Since last Tuesday when the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Michigan, the governor has issued executive orders to mitigate the spread of the global pandemic, including shutting down K-12 schools and banning gatherings of 250 or more people. On Sunday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel vowed to hold businesses accountable if they fail to adhere to the guidelines.

Presumed confirmed coronavirus cases reached 45 as of Sunday.

Gaming is a multi-million dollar revenue generator: The three Detroit commercial casinos reported adjusted gross revenue of $1.5 billion during 2019, according to an annual report of the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Whitmer's announcement came as Ceasars Windsor announced that its shutdown will start at 4 a.m. Monday with the gaming floor and all hotel guests departing by 12:00 pm Monday.

"At Caesars Windsor, the health, safety and well-being of our employees and guests are our highest priority," according to a statement by the casino. "We are working on an orderly shutdown based on the recommendation of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health to temporarily close until further notice."

Meanwhile, Gun Lake Casino announced on its website that it is voluntarily closing temporarily at 3 a.m. Monday through 9 a.m. March 30.

"In a caring effort to protect the health and safety of all Gun Lake Casino Guests and Team Members, we are proceeding with a voluntary short-term closure of Gun Lake Casino," said a statement on the casino's website. "In the best interest of the Gun Lake Casino community, all casino events, including promotions are canceled during this period."

During the closure period, Gun Lake Casino will use the time to deep clean the entire facility.

"Protecting the health and safety of our guests and team members is of utmost importance and our main priority," the statement said. "While there is no requirement to close, we believe in doing our part to prevent of the spread of COVID-19."

FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, which is operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Indians, announced Sunday that beginning at 3 a.m. Monday, it will close bingo, table games, some slot machines and valet operations.

The hotel, Pit Stop gas station and restaurants are still operating under normal business hours.

"We appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time," according to a statement from the company. "This remains a very fluid situation and we continue to evaluate other steps that may be necessary or desirable to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/15/mich-gaming-board-considers-temporary-casino-closures-whitmer-says/5055388002/