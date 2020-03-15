Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Sunday promised to crack down on businesses who violate recent orders limiting crowd size and restricting price gouging in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that she signed an order temporarily restricting excessive pricing of consumer goods. The rules start at 9 a.m. Monday and will remain until 11:59 p.m. April 13.

Businesses can't resell a product that is "grossly in excess of the purchase price of the product" and the order specifically restricts prices that are 20 percent higher than what was charged March 9, unless the hike can be attributable to an increase in costs.

"Businesses will not and cannot use this state of emergency as a business opportunity," Nessel said Sunday at the press conference.

Nessel's staff said they have had 75 price gouging complaints and sent four letters so far to businesses to investigate specific instances.

One was an unnamed Ann Arbor store that allegedly sold bottles of hand sanitizer — normally prized between $2.50 to $7.50 — for between $20 and $60. Another West Michigan store is accused of putting individual face masks in Ziploc bags and selling between $6-$10 each. The masks normally would run about $29 a box or $3 each.

Buy Photo Attorney General Dana Nessel answers questions from reporters during a press conference Feb. 21 in Lansing. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Residents who have price gouging complaints can call the Michigan Department of Attorney General at 877-765-8388.

Whitmer said in a press release she will work with Nessel to guard against price-gouging.

“We will continue to take every measure we can to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and protect Michigan families,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer also on Friday issued an executive order prohibiting all gatherings of more than 250 people.

Nessel said Sunday that her office would coordinate the prosecution of violations of that order, which is misdemeanor. Violations could also result in the loss of a business's liquor license.

"We are very hopeful they are going to do the right thing," Nessel said.

Nessel said she's urged local university leaders to communicate with students to take caution, particularly in going out to bars on St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday.

"Your actions today affect the futures of your friends and family members tomorrow," Nessel said. "The life that you save could be your own or someone you love."

Ingham and Oakland counties also announced this weekend that they are cutting occupancy levels in most food establishments in half.

Justin Winslow, president of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, which represents 18,000 restaurants and hotels in the state, said at Sunday's press conference that his members realize the need for action.

"They know it is necessary," Winslow said.

