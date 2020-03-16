Toronto – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country’s borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“All Canadians as much as possible should stay home,” Trudeau said said outside his residence, where is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus.

Trudeau said Americans are exempt from border ban for the time being, and exceptions will be made for diplomats and people with family in the country.

Trudeau was asked why U.S. citizens would still be allowed into Canada when cases can be traced there. Trudeau says Canada is coordinating closely with the U.S. “Level of integration is quite particular,” and they need more time to make sure they’re doing the right thing with regards to Americans

Trudeau also his government will restrict flights to Canada to airports in four major cities.

The Canadian government is also mandating air carriers to screen passengers with symptoms of the novel coronavirus out of lines so they don’t board planes home.

He said the country is taking “increasingly aggressive steps’’ to keep everyone safe.

Come back to www.detroitnews.com as this story develops.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/16/canada-closing-border-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/111428874/