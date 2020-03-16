Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack will discuss the emergency procedures for the state's courts in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The chief justice will address the measures at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing. The news conference will be live streamed at www.courts.mi.gov. Last week, McCormack urged chief judges and other court officials to communicate with their local health departments, develop a communications plan and consider delays to certain hearings.

The Michigan State Supreme Court on Sunday ordered trial courts to enact "emergency measures" to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including postponing cases and limiting the number of cases heard at a time.

Buy Photo Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack hears a case. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Criminal cases can be adjourned, when there isn't a defendant in custody, as well as civil cases, according to the order. When there is a defendant incarcerated, videoconferencing should be used "when the defendant consents."

The order also includes:

• In civil cases, trial courts should maximize the use of technology to enable and/or require parties to participate remotely. Any fees charged to allow parties to participate remotely should be waived.

•Trial courts may reduce the number of cases set to be heard at any given time to limit the number of people gathered in entranceways, lobbies, corridors or courtrooms.

•Trial courts should maximize the use of technology to facilitate electronic filing and service to reduce the need for in-person filing and service.

•Trial courts should, wherever possible, waive strict adherence to any adjournment rules or policies and administrative and procedural time requirements.

•Trial courts should coordinate with the local probation departments to allow for discretion in the monitoring of probationers’ ability to comply with conditions without the need for amended orders of probation.

•Trial courts should take any other reasonable measures to avoid exposing participants in court proceedings, court employees, and the general public to the COVID-19 virus.

•In addition to giving consideration to other obligations imposed by law, trial courts are urged to take into careful consideration public health factors arising out of the present state of emergency: a) in making pretrial release decisions, including in determining any conditions of release and b) in determining any conditions of probation.

•If a chief judge or the court’s funding unit decides to close the court building to the public, the chief judge shall provide the State Court Administrative Office with the court’s plan to continue to provide critical services, including handling emergency matters.

The emergency measures will last until the end of business April 3.

Local courts in Metro Detroit began announcing courthouse closures and case adjournments in response to the court's order.

On Monday, 41-A District Court in Sterling Heights announced it is closed "until further" notice. Sterling Heights is operating under an emergency declaration with city offices closed until March 31.

"The courthouse will be CLOSED with limited services available, and open for limited and essential hearings only, starting on March 16 until further notice," according to a news release.

In Dearborn, 19th District Court said it would be closed with limited staff reporting "to conduct essential duties only," with all scheduled hearings adjourned from Monday until April 3.

"Emergency matters, including in-custody arraignments, will be conducted unless otherwise ordered by the court," officials said in a news release. "In-custody arraignments will be conducted via videoconferencing."

Thursday, Wayne County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Kenny announced that the court was adjourning all civil proceedings and delaying some criminal and juvenile cases in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kenny told The Detroit News that civil cases will be adjourned through March 30 and that criminal and juvenile cases in which the defendant is out on bond will be adjourned as well.

On Friday, Kenny again stressed that the court would remain opened for "essential operations."

Those included hearing arraignments for incarcerated defendants, emergency bond motions, abuse/neglect cases at Wayne County's Juvenile Court at the Lincoln Hall of Justice as well as domestic cases involving personal protection orders.

All other cases are expected to be suspended until March 30.

Kenny told The News Thursday that he is encouraging judges in some cases to hold hearings, conferences and other proceedings remotely, "using technology whenever possible" and to adjourn hearings involving ill or medically vulnerable individuals, attorneys, jurors or "necessary" witnesses if they are ill.

"If you are sick and a litigant, witness or juror, notify the appropriate courtroom, but do not come to court," Kenny advised Thursday. "If while in the courtroom you see someone who appears to be sick, notify courtroom staff."

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/16/michigan-chief-justice-emergency-court-procedures/5057887002/