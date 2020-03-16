Michigan State University students who live on campus will get a $1,120 credit if they move out by 5 p.m. April 12, officials announced Monday.

Students can use the funds in one of three ways: as a credit to use next fall for on-campus housing and dining costs; as a credit for an off-campus dining plan, or as a direct deposit, minus any outstanding balances owed to the university, according to an email sent to Spartan residents.

The email, written by Vennie Gore, MSU vice president for auxiliary enterprises, encouraged students with financial aid to check with the financial aid office about any credit that might impact their university finances. It also noted that students who get institutional funding, such as scholarship athletes, Spartan Advantage students, Alumni Distinguished Scholars, residential advisers and intercultural aides, will not get the credit.

The credits and refunds come as MSU and other state universities have asked students to move off campus as classes shift online to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. However, MSU said it will remain open for students who cannot leave or consider campus their home.

"MSU continues to strongly urge all Spartans to return to their permanent residence if they are able to do so," said Gore. "We understand home means different things to different Spartans; if you are not able to leave or MSU is your permanent home, you continue to be welcome. We are here, open and ready to serve our Spartan community."

Gore said MSU's Housing Assignments Office on Tuesday will send on-campus students a form due by 11:59 p.m. Friday to determine whether they will be staying on campus or checking out.

Students who are moving out will choose a date and time between April 2-12.

"Please know that you are the best part of this university," Gore said. "And while your on-campus experience may have been shorter this year, we hope to see you back soon. Like President (Samuel) Stanley, I am continually amazed by the will of our Spartan community. There has been no shortage of support for one another, patience as we navigate this difficult time and perseverance to keep our university running."

