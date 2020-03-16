Michigan State Police have arrested an 82-year-old man in the murder of his 51-year-old daughter, officials said Monday.

Troopers from the state police's Gaylord post were called at about 9 a .m. Sunday to a home on St. Louis Club Road in Bay Township in Charlevoix County on a report that two people had been shot.

Michigan State Police said an 82-year-old man shot and killed his daughter at their home in Bay Township in Charlevoix County. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A woman in the home called 911 to tell police her husband had just shot their daughter, according to authorities. Pestoskey officers were the first on the scene and immediately arrested the suspect. He had a gunshot wound on his left hand.

Troopers located the woman who called police inside the home and she had sustained a gunshot wound to her right hand and hip. She told troopers she found her daughter's body in the basement. The victim had numerous gunshot wounds on her torso, officials said.

The caller and the suspect were taken to a hospital in Petoskey to be treated for their injuries. The woman told investigators her husband was in the early stages of dementia and was angry she and her daughter had recently taken away his car keys and forbade him to drive, police said.

They said the suspect was transferred to a Traverse City hospital for further treatment and then taken to the Charlevoix County Jail.

