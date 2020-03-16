Port Huron — A Harrison Township man and a Port Huron woman have been charged in connection with a drug raid, police said Monday.

Orlando Williams, 25, and Cayla Greenia, 31, were arraigned Thursday in 72nd District Court in Port Huron on charges, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Williams (Photo: St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)

Williams was charged with with delivery/manufacture of heroin, a five-year felony, and being a habitual offender, fourth offense. A judge ordered him held on $20,000 bond. If convicted, he faces double the penalty for the drug charge.

Greenia was charged with delivery/manufacture of Xanax, a 10-year felony, possession of methamphetamine, also a 10-year felony, and maintaining a drug house, a 2-year felony. A judge ordered her held on a $1,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday for a probable cause hearing.

Greenia (Photo: St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said a narcotics investigation prompted sheriff's deputies to execute a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Lapeer Avenue near 10th Street in Port Huron. During the search, deputies seized about $3,500 in heroin, $100 in crystal methamphetamine, $100 in ecstasy and about $200 in analogue drugs. They also arrested a man and a woman.

