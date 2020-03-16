Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expanded who can file for unemployment as well as benefits Monday amid the shutdown of restaurants, bars and other businesses due to the coronavirus.

Those out of work caring for family members, either because they are sick or because of school closures, can now apply for benefits, according to the governor's office. Also, workers who are "sick, quarantined or immunocompromised" and who don't have paid family and medical leave or are laid off are eligible.

Benefits will also be increased to 26 weeks from 20, and the application eligibility period will be increased from 14 to 28 days. The state also is suspending in-person registration and work search requirements, according to Whitmer.

Eligible employees should apply for unemployment benefits online at Michigan.gov/UIA or (866) 500-0017. (Photo: File)

In addition, first responders who become sick or quarantined can apply. The order takes effect immediately and lasts until April 14.

“While we work together to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, we must do everything we can to help working families,” Whitmer said. “This executive order will provide immediate relief to those who can’t go to work, and who rely on their paycheck to put food on the table for themselves and their families.

"I urge everyone to make smart choices at this time, and to do everything in their power to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

Officials say they also are trying to develop programs for self-employed workers and independent contractors without unemployment insurance.

“We know that many families are and will experience economic pain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeff Donofrio, Director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, in a statement.

“Our expansion of unemployment and workers’ compensation benefits is designed to help provide emergency support to Michigan’s working families."

