The Michigan Department of Transportation will stop accepting cash for private passenger vehicles using the eastbound Blue Water Bridge to Canada in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

"All commercial traffic is being asked to pay by prepaid commuter account cards or debit/credit forms of payment," the department said in a statement.

Commercial travelers who want to apply for the prepaid commercial account can go to www.federalbridge.ca and complete the application.

Traffic moves over the Blue Water Bridge. (Photo: Brandy Baker / Detroit News file)

Meanwhile, on the Canadian side, the Federal Bridge Corporation Limited said cash transactions will be suspended at their westbound Blue Water crossing as of midnight Wednesday until further notice for all privately owned vehicles.

"In accordance with their decision, MDOT's BWB is also encouraging the use of only credit/debit card transactions," state officials said. "Reducing person-to-person contact by moving to cashless transactions will help to reduce the amount of exposure to contagion, as well as reduce contact back to customers if change is being provided."

The moves come as confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 65 in Michigan on Tuesday, state health officials said.

A day earlier, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Monday to stem the spread of COVID-19, closing Michigan places where people gather, including restaurants, bars, cafes, movie theaters, exercise facilities and casinos.

The number of confirmed cases in Canada of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, has more than doubled since Friday, including 32 new confirmed cases in Ontario on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

