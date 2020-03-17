COVID-19 testing has expanded in Metro Detroit with the launch of an in-house test developed by Henry Ford Health System Monday, followed Tuesday by a Beaumont Health-developed test.

Henry Ford Health System officials said they're able to test up to 100 patients per day with their new test, and will expand that to 200 per day by next week, and as many a 1,000 per day within weeks.

Beaumont Health system officials said they started to process a "limited number" of tests developed in-house on Tuesday.

Buy Photo Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak staff members perform curbside testing for COVID-19 and the flu for people at the North parking lot at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak in Royal Oak, Mich. on Mar. 15, 2020. Patients have to meet specific criteria and have a respiratory illness or be mildly sick before testing is done. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

The Metro Detroit hospital systems are among the first in the country to complete development of their own tests after the federal Food and Drug Administration relaxed guidance for test-developers to speed testing during COVID-19 pandemic. The developments are expected to ease partially the demand for testing.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 65 cases of COVID-19 through Tuesday afternoon. The state had an eight-day supply of testing materials as of Monday.

On-site processing allows doctors to have results in hours instead of days.

“We’re proud to have developed a mechanism to process tests within our health system. It typically takes months to do this and we did it several days. Our lab team’s expertise has allowed us to serve our patients better during this pandemic,” Dr. Barbara Ducatman, chief of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine for Beaumont Health, told The Detroit News.

Both health system are conserving their supplies by reserving their faster in-house tests for inpatients. Tests for those with a less severe illness will continue to be processed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services or through commercial vendors.

“However, we must conserve our testing supplies," Ducatman said. "That’s why we’re only processing our own tests for certain patients who meet COVID-19 testing criteria and are admitted to our hospitals or are receiving treatment in one of our emergency centers.”

The Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and Royal Oak-based Beaumont health systems are offering curbside testing for patients with less severe symptoms.

Beaumont's curbside service is available at their hospital in Dearborn, Royal Oak,and troy from 6 am to 2 am; and at their hospitals in Grosse Pointe, Farmington Hills, Taylor, Trenton and Wayne from 10 am to 10 pm.

kbouffard@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/17/henry-ford-beaumont-launch-covid-19-tests-expanding-metro-detroit-access/5066988002/