State corrections workers at a Jackson County probation office were advised Tuesday to quarantine themselves at home after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said the worker had a recent history of international travel. Officials are now working to determine if other staff or probationers may have had contact with the employee.

CDC's laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (Photo: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

“We are glad to hear our employee is feeling better,” Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington said in a statement. “We continue to do all we can to protect the health of our staff, their families and the offenders they supervise.”

When the positive test was confirmed, the local health department ordered all Jackson County Probation Office staff to leave their work site and quarantine themselves for the next 14 days.

The department is making arrangements for continued supervision of the probationers in the county, since the staff will be unable to perform those duties during the quarantine, officials said.

The department said it will provide further information as it becomes available.

