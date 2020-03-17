Lansing — Michigan added 11 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and now has 65 confirmed cases, according to new numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The total released on Tuesday afternoon is up from the 54 cases revealed on Monday evening. Of the 11 new cases, two are in Detroit, two are in Macomb County and two are in Oakland County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tracked 4,226 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 nationally as of noon Tuesday. There have been 75 deaths, according to the CDC.

Michigan's total of confirmed cases is likely artificially low because the availability of testing isn't widespread, said Joseph Eisenberg, professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan.

"If they start to improve the testing, we’re going to see an even sharper increase in cases," Eisenberg predicted. "But that doesn’t mean that there’s increased transmission. This is an inherent problem in surveillance."

The initial patient profile in Michigan shows that 58% are male and 38% are hospitalized.

The biggest cohort so far by age is 38% of cases involve those age 60 years old to 69 and another 17% 40-49 years old. And 3% are between the ages of 0 and 19, 12% are 20-29, 14% are 30-39, 14% are 50-59, 9% are 70-79 and 3% are 80 or above, according to state data.

Metro Detroit accounts for 63% of Michigan's caseload with 41 cases. The state's largest county, Wayne, has the most cases at 17, followed by Oakland County at 16 and Macomb County at eight.

They are followed by Washtenaw with seven cases and Kent County in West Michigan with five cases.

The rest of the 12 cases break down this way: Bay, one case; Charlevoix, one case; Ingham, two cases; Jackson, one case; Leelanau, one case; Monroe, one case; Montcalm, one case; Otsego, one case; Ottawa, one case; and St. Clair, two cases.

On Monday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took a series of wide-ranging steps to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the state by trying to stop people from congregating in large groups. Through executive orders, she banned public gatherings of more than 50 people, temporarily closed dine-in service at restaurants and shuttered workout facilities, movie theaters and bars.

Those steps came four days after she closed all of Michigan's schools until at least April 5.

"This disease is a challenge unlike any we’ve experienced in our lifetimes," Whitmer said in a statement on Monday. "Fighting it will cause significant but temporary changes to our daily lives."

In a Tuesday phone call with reporters, Whitmer said she has not been tested, but was feeling well and maintaining the social distancing protocol that her administration has been encouraging among Michigan residents.

One member of Whitmer's cabinet or inner circle has been tested for the virus but the results were negative, she said. The governor declined to say which official had been tested.

President Donald Trump was tested last week after being questioned about it by a reporter at a Friday press conference. His results were negative for the virus.

Health providers have said they would prefer to focus on testing people with the symptoms for the coronavirus, which include a bad cough, a fever and difficulty breathing.

State officials continue to recommend Michigan residents take the following steps to prevent the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing;

Avoid contact with people who are sick;

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others;

Replace handshakes with elbow bumps;

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

Detroit News Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/17/michigan-adds-11-virus-cases-total-hits-65/5068482002/