West Bloomfield Township — A senior living community on Tuesday reported its second confirmed case of coronavirus.

In a notice on its website, All Seasons of West Bloomfield said it was advised late Tuesday morning by the Oakland County Health Department that a second resident since Monday has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are committed to containing this virus and are doing everything within our power to keep our residents healthy and happy," said Adam Snyder, vice president of senior living.

"We continue to work closely with the Oakland County Health Department, heeding their direction in every aspect of preventative measures, containment and care for those afflicted."

The senior living community on Monday announced its first case of coronavirus and noted that the patient was receiving care off-site.

The county, Snyder said on Tuesday, will assess risk levels and contact individuals they believe may have an elevated risk. The center is providing all requested information to the health department on potential contacts of its confirmed cases, he added.

The health department has asked the facility to inform all residents to contact their primary physician by phone if they begin experiencing any symptoms of coronavirus. Those symptoms include cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, running nose or fever.

The primary care physician should phone screen the symptoms, and then be advised to contact the Executive Director at All Seasons of West Bloomfield at (248) 661-0200 who will then put them in direct contact with the County Medical Director, he said.

"We are continuing all quarantine measures previously taken for at least the next fourteen days, in addition to our daily resident and staff screening measures," he said. "During this period, residents are to remain in their apartment homes."

The facility is continuing with meal deliveries and is providing residents with activity packets to keep them occupied while in self-isolation. A no visitors policy also remains in place apart from caregivers following established screening protocols, Snyder said.

The state earlier Tuesday said its confirmed cases had hit 65.

