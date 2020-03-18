A man in his 50s at a Beaumont Health hospital appears to be the first person in Michigan to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

The man had other underlying conditions, according to the hospital, and died early Wednesday morning at one of the health system’s Wayne County hospitals.

“Our medical team went to extraordinary efforts to care for this patient and we are deeply saddened by his passing and empathize with his family,” Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant said.

Beaumont Health officials couldn't discuss the details of the patient's case or what symptoms he arrived with because they said they were still gathering the information.

The hospital continues to care for COVID-19 patients and is "united to battle this virus," Grant said. The Royal Oak-based health system has sent 1,100 tests to state and national labs since Thursday, processed 500 tests of its own Tuesday and screened roughly 1,500 patients Tuesday.

Curbside screening has been expanded to Beaumont's eight hospitals, however, officials recommend calling the coronavirus hotline at (800) 592-4784 and speaking with a nurse before heading to the hospital.

But Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont Health's medical director of infection prevention and epidemiology, said the system's testing remains limited even it has built a large-scale COVID-19 operation.

“This is an unprecedented situation in Michigan and across the country right now," Gilpin said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference in Southfield.

"We simply do not have the bandwidth, the testing supplies to test everyone ... testing facilities are being overrun. I want to be clear that not everyone with COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested."

He said people who are experiencing mild symptoms who don’t have underlying medical conditions, are young and otherwise healthy do not need to be tested. Those with medical conditions might be directed for further evaluation.

“Because it will not change the way that we manage you from a health care perspective," he said.

The hospital has put in place visitor restrictions and canceled nonessential surgeries. Physical, speech and language therapy, cardiac and pulmonary rehab and other nonessential services also have been put on pause.

"Our mission right now is to protect our patients, the public and our staff," Gilpin said. "We are providing our staff with proper safety equipment and following all infection control procedures."

As of Wednesday, Michigan had 80 confirmed positive coronavirus cases, an uptick of 15 from Tuesday. The new cases include five in Detroit, two in Macomb County, seven in Oakland County and one in Wayne County.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to give an update on the state's response with Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun at 4 p.m.

The state numbers do not include data from private labs, which local health departments have begun to receive separate from the state. The state's once-daily afternoon reports only include those test results it has received back as of midnight the previous day, also causing differences between state and county data.

For example, Oakland County reported Wednesday afternoon that, once more recent results and private lab data have been taken into account, it has a total of 59 confirmed cases, an increase of 43 from Tuesday.

Of the 80 cases confirmed by the state, 55% are men and 36% are women and the rest are unknown. Roughly 44% of the cases are among people aged 20 to 49, while 43% are between the ages of 50 and 69.

Of the 80, 34 are being hospitalized, 31 are isolating at home and 15 have unknown accommodations, according to state data.

The private lab reports are in the state system, but are not yet synced with the state's daily reports, said Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

"To be clear, even though the private lab info is not included in our count on the website right now, action is still occurring to protect public health at the local level including contact tracing, notifications, etc.," Sutfin said.

As of Wednesday, a total of 7,038 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States and 97 people have died from the virus nationwide, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The news comes as Detroit automakers on Wednesday announced the closure of plants amid the coronavirus pandemic. At least two workers at Ford and FCA plants tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Since the first confirmed cases were announced March 10, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued executive orders closing K-12 schools, limiting public gatherings, closing restaurants and bars, expanding unemployment benefits and cracking down on price gouging.

Whitmer also has begun working with private industries to produce materials such as gowns, masks and hand sanitizer. But she's urged the federal government to do more to respond to the pandemic, consistently citing the state's limited supply of testing kits.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. and Canada had reached a mutual agreement to close down the border between the two countries.

