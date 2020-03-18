Lansing — On the day of the first reported death tied to COVID-19 in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Wednesday that others in the state "are fighting for their lives."

"People need to take this seriously," Whitmer said during a press conference at the state's emergency operations center. "We had someone die today because of COVID-19. There are other people that have been diagnosed that are fighting for their lives.”

The press conference came about three hours after the first reported death of a Michigan patient with COVID-19. The patient was a man in his 50s at a Beaumont Health hospital in Wayne County.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health, said she expects more fatalities and more cases.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan had reached 80 by Tuesday night, according to data released by the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday. But health policy experts say the number of cases is actually much larger because not everyone with the virus is tested.

Khaldun said there are least 30 additional cases confirmed in Michigan as of Wednesday afternoon. That would mean the state has 110 cases, up from the 80 total reported as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“And we have many more tests that are running right now,” she said.

In the last week, the governor has moved to limit the spread the virus in Michigan. On Thursday, she shuttered Michigan's schools for three weeks. She's also banned public gatherings of more than 50 people and closed bars, movie theaters, workout facilities and dine-in service at restaurants.

