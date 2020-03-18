Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency plans to stop in-person transactionsunless an individual has an appointment starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

The decision to close the agency's lobbies comes as the agency experiences a large uptick in unemployment claims after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expanded eligibility for benefits in the wake of COVID-19 closures. Whitmer’s order also suspended rules requiring in-person registration and work search requirements.

People seeking to apply for unemployment benefits can do so at www.michigan.gov/UIA or by calling (866) 500-0017.

“Limiting public visits to our UIA lobbies and eliminating in-person registration and work search requirements are critical steps in this emergency,” said Steve Gray, director for the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

People seeking benefits can file a claim online, communicate with a customer service agent, and manage an account.

On Tuesday, the agency posted a message to its website warning users that they may encounter slowness “due to the high volume of users at this time.”

The influx in volume follows a Monday executive order from Whitmer expanding who can file for unemployment as well as benefits amid the shutdown of restaurants, bars and other businesses due to the coronavirus.

Those out of work caring for family members, either because they are sick or because of school closures, can now apply for benefits, according to the governor's office. Also, workers who are "sick, quarantined or immunocompromised" and who don't have paid family and medical leave or are laid off are eligible.

Benefits will also be increased to 26 weeks from 20, and the application eligibility period will be increased from 14 to 28 days.

