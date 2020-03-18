Retired senior U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Duggan, the father of Detroit's mayor, has died, the city announced Wednesday.

Duggan, 86, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at Angela Hospice in Livonia following a lengthy illness. He was surrounded in his final days by his wife, four sons, daughter-in-law and 13 grandchildren, the family said.

Buy Photo Retired Senior Judge Patrick Duggan, at the 2014 swearing-in of his son, Mayor Mike Duggan, right, with former Mayor Dave Bing. The judge died Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Photo: Steve Perez, The Detroit News)

Duggan, who was nominated in 1986 by President Ronald Reagan, retired as a federal judge in 2015. His son, Mike Duggan, is serving his second term as Detroit's mayor.

Mike Duggan, the city said Wednesday, had spent the last few weeks splitting his time between work and Livonia, spending time with his father and other relatives, in some cases multiple times per day.

Patrick Duggan was a Wayne County judge for 10 years prior to moving to U.S. District Court beginning in 1977.

He was officially appointed to the U.S. District Court in October 1986 and assumed judicial service in January 1987, according to the court's website.

Prior to his federal appointment and time on the bench in Wayne County, he'd been a senior partner at a private law firm in Livonia.

Judge Duggan completed his undergraduate degree at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, and earned his juris doctorate from the University of Detroit School of Law.

He was a past president of the Livonia Bar Association, a trustee of the board for Madonna University in Livonia and a teacher in its paralegal program. Earlier on, he held roles as a past president of the Michigan Jaycees and a chairman of the Livonia Family YMCA.

Duggan will be buried in a private service. A public memorial will be held later this year when the health risks associated with the coronavirus have eased, the city added in a statement.

