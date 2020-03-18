Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called up the Michigan Army National Guard to assemble and load personal protective gear for delivery to local health departments.

The National Guard will assist the Department of Health and Human Services, which will deliver the supplies to health departments throughout the state, according to a statement from Whitmer.

The guard already has been involved in some of the planning and coordination that is ongoing in the State Emergency Operations Center.

“The men and women of the Michigan National Guard are part of the fabric of our communities and I am confident they are ready to support state and local agencies as this response continues,” Whitmer said.

The Michigan National Guard is made up of “experienced and proven professionals,” said Major Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general for the reserve.

“Our units frequently train and respond side-by-side with state and local emergency responders, making them well suited for domestic operations,” Rogers said. “The National Guard has unique capabilities, providing local first responders with additional resources to combat COVID-19.”

