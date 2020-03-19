Meijer on Thursday announced it will be limiting hours for the "foreseeable future" to allow staff time to deep clean and restock as Michigan works to fend off the spread of coronavirus.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer said its also instituting dedicated early shop times for seniors, customers with chronic health conditions, essential service workers and its team members.

Beginning Friday, Meijer stores and Meijer Express convenience stores will close overnight at 10 p.m. and open each morning at 8 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times from 7-8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday for seniors and those with chronic health conditions. It will offer special shopping access for essential service workers, including public safety and medical workers and its team members from 7-8 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“These are unprecedented times that require appropriate action to ensure we are supporting the communities where our customers and team members work and live,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer's president and CEO. “Our adjusted store hours will ensure all of our customers have access to the products they need in the cleanest shopping environment possible.”

Kroger put similar shopping time restrictions in place over the weekend.

Meijer is asking the public to respect the shopping allowances for the sick, elderly and workers who provide essential services.

“As we continue to evaluate the store hours that will best serve all our customers, it’s more important than ever for us to work together for the greater good of our communities,” Keyes added. “All of us at Meijer are proud to serve our customers and we will continue to work through these challenging times together.”

Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

