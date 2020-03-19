Washtenaw County's Health Department on Thursday said its presumptive positive cases of coronavirus have doubled and that community spread is likely.

The office said its total case count is at 14, up from seven cases earlier in the day. All of the cases are in adults and of the new cases, five had no known contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or recent travel, the county department said.

Read more on coronavirus:

► Track Michigan cases

► Subscribe to our daily newsletter on COVID-19

► Read complete, updated coverage

Washtenaw County's health office has been working with the individuals to identify and notify close contacts. The county itself declared a state of emergency Wednesday to shift resources quickly to help residents, businesses and communities impacted by the virus.

"Evidence of community spread means we will change how we respond to local cases, especially as the number of tests increases every day,” Jimena Loveluck, Washtenaw County's health officer, said in a Thursday statement. “But, we must remember this is exactly why we have community mitigation strategies and unprecedented restrictions in place. Our collective goal remains to slow the spread of cases as much as possible. Together, we can do this. Take every possible opportunity to practice prevention and social distancing.”

The number of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Michigan have continued to climb. On Wednesday, the level hit 80 cases and, by the close of the day, to 110.

As of Thursday, three people — all with underlying health conditions — have died of the disease, area hospitals reported.

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department on Thursday announced its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a resident of Clinton County.

The specimen, officials said, will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing. The department said it will contact those who have been in close contact with the patient and they too will be assessed for symptoms and monitored.

“We hope this person has a speedy recovery,” Dr. Jennifer Morse, the Mid-Michigan department's medical director, said in a statement. "The Health Department is relying on our communities to work together, be vigilant, and take necessary precautions to slow the spread of illness.”

Due to the evidence of community spread, Washtenaw County said its no longer naming low-risk exposure locations.

"Residents can assume there is a possibility the virus may be present when they are in public places in the community," the statement adds. "The Health Department is not announcing evidence of community spread to cause panic, but to reinforce that people should be taking all recommended prevention measures."

Juan Luis Marquez, medical director with Washtenaw's health department, said individuals should assume the possibility for infection exists, as it does with other common illnesses.

"Most people will recover at home without medical care,” the medical director said. “Isolating at home if you’re sick and contacting your health care provider by phone for guidance will help prevent additional spread and make the best possible use of critical health care resources.”

The county advises residents to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, work from home, when possible as well as practice social distancing, and to abide by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order that prohibits events and assemblages of groups of over 50 people.

The Health Department said it's updating the number of cases, hospitalizations and recovered persons on its website.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/19/washtenaw-reports-presumptive-virus-cases-have-doubled-clinton-co-reports-case/2874760001/