Cedar Point officials announced Saturday the park will delay its spring opening in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Richard Zimmerman, CEO of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, wrote in an online update Saturday that they are following regional and national health directives related to the virus known as COVID-19.

Instead of annually opening the first Saturday of May, the park plans to open its gates sometime in mid-May. This year marks the 150th anniversary season of the park.

The park's Castaway Bay Resort hotel is temporarily closed.

"It is our hope to reopen that property mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible," Zimmerman said. "Likewise, we plan to open Cedar Point, all Cedar Point Resorts properties and the Cedar Point Marinas mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible. We believe this decision is in the best interest of our associates, our guests, and our communities."

Riders with reservations or a prepaid specific day ticket during the first week of May will be accommodated, he said. Passholders for the 2020 season will be given additional days inside the park outside of its public calendar to accommodate for lost time.

