Michigan's Secretary of State branch offices will resume scheduled hours Monday after a week of offering limited services by appointments only.

All 131 Secretary of State offices shifted to operating by appointment only on March 16 and continue to through April 5, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Offices in the state will be returning to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. They will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

In-person transactions will continue to be available only for "critical services" and by appointment, officials said.

“In our first week offering limited services by appointment only, branch staff have carried out critical transactions for first responders, grocery store drivers and medical personnel— people our society especially needs credentialed to work at this time,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement. “The best way to show appreciation for the service of our branch staff is to limit your in-person transactions to only those which absolutely must be done at a branch.”

Buy Photo Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (Photo: Breana Noble / The Detroit News)

Benson said operations were assessed through the first week and hours were changed to further offer a streamline of services.

Existing appointments for services not included may be canceled.

In-person services will be restricted to:

Driver’s license/state ID transactions that must be done in person

First-time CDL license issuance

CDL endorsements (such as Hazmat) issuance

Issuance of first-time driver’s license or state ID card

Renewal of CDL licenses only

Renewal of other licenses must be completed online or via mail only

Conversion of any license to REAL ID temporarily paused, unless branch visit is required otherwise

Replacement (because of loss) of Enhanced Driver’s License only

Other licenses can be replaced through online services

Title transfers

For motor vehicles only

Corrections or additions to titles temporarily paused

Testing

Operator, CDL, chauffeur, mechanic, motorcycle

Recreational vehicle testing temporarily paused

Notary service for Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission applications

Vehicle registration renewals and many other transactions can be done online. Registration renewals can be also done at self-service stations, many of which accept cash. To make an appointment, conduct a transaction online, or see a map of self-service stations visit Michigan.gov/SOS. Appointments can also be made by calling 888-SOS-MICH.

