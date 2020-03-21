Whitmer shutters hair and nail salons, extends restaurant closure
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a new executive order on Saturday night clarifying that nail, tanning and hair salons along with tattoo shops must temporarily close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The governor's new order also extends the ongoing closure of fitness centers, movie theaters, bars and dine-in service at restaurants. That closure was previously set to end on March 30. Under the new order, it goes until April 13.
On Monday, the governor issued her initial order on fitness centers, movie theaters, bars and dine-in service at restaurants. The Saturday order "makes clear that all facilities that provide non-essential personal care services must temporarily close," says a press release from the governor's office.
The order itself describes "non-essential personal care services" as nail, tanning, massage, traditional spa, tattoo, body art and piercing services. The facilities must remain closed through April 13.
"COVID-19 has created an unprecedented challenge to our way of life as Michiganders," Whitmer said in a statement. "That's why we are making decisions based on science and facts to protect public health and keep people safe. I know these changes will be hard, but they are temporary, and they are necessary to slow the spread of the virus and help save lives."
On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced more than 200 new cases had been confirmed in the state, pushing the cumulative total to 787.
Many Michigan restaurants are still offering delivery and takeout options.
