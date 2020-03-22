Spring arrived Thursday but that isn't stopping winter from sticking around.

Michigan's Thumb and southeast and mid-Michigan will see snow expand across the area Sunday night. Snow is expected to be light to occasionally moderate, about 1 or 2 inches, and will move north, the National Weather Service said.

Areas along and south of the M-59 corridor will see the most persistent snowfall. Temperatures are expected to drop to or below freezing, with accumulation turning area roads slick and causing hazardous travel.

Cities to see snow include Midland, Flint, Port Huron, Howell, Pontiac, Warren, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Adrian and Monroe.

Accumulation decreases to an inch or less north of Saginaw.

The workweek calls for highs near 47 Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will start to feel like spring at 57 degrees and 54 on Thursday, according to the weather service.

