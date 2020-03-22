An employee at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer has tested positive for COVID-19, Lapeer County Health Department announced Sunday.

The county's health department said the Michigan Department of Corrections informed it of the positive case. The individual is not a Lapeer County resident.

"We understand many in the community are concerned about the spread of COVID-19," Kathy Haskins, Lapeer County Health Department director and health officer wrote in a release Sunday. "The DOC has identified close contacts. Lapeer County Health Department will be working with them and other public health staff as necessary."

The health department provided no other information about the positive COVID-19 case. The new case emerges as inmates, prison staff and law enforcement officers and other first responders confront the spread of coronavirus.

Newly quarantined Detroit police officers responded to a domestic violence run in Detroit on Saturday and had contact with a suspect confirmed to have the virus, said police Chief James Craig.

As of Sunday afternoon, Michigan had 1,035 confirmed COVID-19 case resulting in nine deaths as of Sunday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has roughly 38,000 inmates and more than 12,000 employees, including about 6,000 corrections officers. One in four state employees works for the Corrections Department.

State and federal prisons halted in-person visits, including for volunteers, March 13.

On March 17, the state Corrections Department reported two employees in offices in different parts of the state had tested positive for the virus. One is a worker in the Jackson County Probation Office with a history of international travel; another is an employee at the Detroit Detention Center with no history of travel.

The number of Detroit officers under quarantine reached 233 on Sunday, although 150 will be restored to duty in the coming week if none exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, said Craig.

