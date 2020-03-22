Washtenaw County health officials reported the county's first COVID-19 death late Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in Michigan to nine.

The person who died was an elderly, adult male with underlying health conditions, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. He was hospitalized Saturday and died Sunday at Michigan Medicine.

“Our condolences go out to the family who have lost their loved one,” Washtenaw County Health Officer Jimena Loveluck said in a press release.

“While we know there are no words that can lessen this family’s grief and our community’s loss and fears, his death is an urgent reminder to all of us. We must act now and act together to protect everyone’s health to the greatest degree possible.”

The case adds to statewide numbers released earlier on Sunday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which reported 1,035 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, included eight previous deaths.

Washtenaw health officials said there is evidence of community spread in the county, meaning people with no travel history or known contact with an infected person are coming down with the disease.

“We know this is a difficult time,” Loveluck said. “It is also a critical time for us to work together and to protect each other and support our health care workers and other essential workers."T

