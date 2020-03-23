Henry Ford Health System said Monday it is treating 2,010 people with COVID-19 in Metro Detroit, including 86 who are hospitalized.

The inpatients are being treated at four of the health system's five hospitals, with 46 hospitalized at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Twenty are hospitalized at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, with 12 at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and eight at Henry Ford Wyandotte. There are no COVID-19 inpatients at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

Buy Photo A tent is setup at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital to reportedly screen potential coronavirus patients, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Photo: The Detroit News)

The health system's update came as the Whitmer administration said at a Monday press conference that the state has confirmed a 200-case jump in confirmed positive COVID-19 tests, putting the total at 1,232. Fifteen people have died in Michigan after testing positive for the virus, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.

In a Monday press release, the Detroit-based health system said they are not releasing any details about the patients in order to protect their privacy.

Henry Ford has 360 intensive care unit beds and 150 isolation beds across its five-hospital system.

The health system will host a public Skype call with child and adolescent psychotherapist Ashton Taylor from 3:30 pm to 4 p.m. Monday on helping children and teens cope with upended schedules and other effects of the pandemic. Call (248) 243-3370 and enter conference ID 405683.

Henry Ford also launched an online risk assessment tool Friday to help people determine how to respond to risks and symptoms of COVID-19 and whether they should seek medical care.

“The need for information is understandable,” said Dr. Betty Chu, associate chief clinical officer for Henry Ford.

“Given the public health crisis we are responding to, it’s critical the public understand that the priority must be responding to those most at risk, those with severe symptoms and the highest risk of exposure."

Henry Ford also has a COVID-19 hotline at (313) 874-1055 to address patients' health concerns. It's open from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

An online survey launched by the health system for use in developing a model to predict the spread of COVID-19, has been closed after receiving more than 43,000 responses over the weekend, according to system officials.

The model will be used to assist Michigan health systems with their planning and response to the pandemic.

