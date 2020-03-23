Homeland Security offers guidance on 'essential, critical' infrastructure workers
Last week, the federal government issued an advisory memorandum on critical infrastructure workers who would be deemed essential during emergency declarations, such as during the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, a department of Homeland Security, said the list is just advisory and is not "a federal directive or standard."
It outlines workers in several industries — financial services, health care, law enforcement, utilities, communications, public works, etc. — who could be considered critical.
