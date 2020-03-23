Nearly 300 more people tested positive for coronavirus between Sunday and Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,328 cases, according to a state health department update.

Fifteen people have died after being diagnosed with the virus, according to the state. Chippewa County registered the Upper Peninsula's first COVID-19 case.

A University of Michigan technician works on developing a potential test for the coronavirus at the Michigan Medicine microbiology laboratory in Ann Arbor. March 2020 (Photo: Hunter Mitchell / Michigan Medicine)

The new numbers come as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday issued a stay-at-home order, closing non-essential businesses and prohibiting people from leaving home except for outdoor activities, to care for family members, or to purchase needed supplies such as groceries or medicine.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter said Monday the county has 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 70 or whom are hospitalized and four of whom have died. The youngest individual diagnosed in the county is 14 days old.

In neighboring Macomb County, the youngest patient is a month old.

