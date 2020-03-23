Add state park campgrounds and overnight stays there to the list of activities you can't do now that Michigan has ordered residents to stay at home to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

State park campgrounds, overnight lodging facilities and shelters will be closed through April 13, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR said it would not honor camping reservations for dates between Tuesday and April 13, when Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order is set to end.

"Those reservation holders will receive full refunds, including the reservation fee paid at the time reservations were made," the DNR said in a statement Monday. "No cancellation/modification fees will be charged."

P.J. Hoffmaster State Park in Norton Shores (Photo: Anne Brown)

State parks, recreation areas, state boat launches, state forests and other state-managed resources remain open. Visitors are asked to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing of at least 6 feet between each person.

"We want residents to use and enjoy our public outdoor spaces, but we ask them to do so responsibly and safely, whether in a forest, on a trail or in a parking lot," said DNR director Dan Eichinger.

That may change. “If it becomes evident that people are not practicing effective social distancing while visiting these state-managed resources, we will close them to protect the health of our visitors and our staff,” Eichinger said.

