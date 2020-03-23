Lansing — Known as stay-at-home orders, Illinois and Ohio have already barred non-essential business and travel in their states, and Michigan officials are now contemplating a similar move.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hasn't said whether she'll issue a stay-at-home order, but her answers on the matter have shifted as the number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has grown. On Thursday — when the state had 334 confirmed cases — Whitmer told The Detroit News she wasn't considering such an order.

When asked about it on Sunday — when the state had 1,035 confirmed cases — Whitmer said things were "moving fast."

"We are always evaluating," she said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday." "We've got an ongoing debate about what the next step is and I would anticipate additional steps being taken."

Whitmer is expected to give an update on the virus late Monday morning.

Business leaders in the state said they provided the governor with feedback over the weekend about what such an order in Michigan should look like. They have previously argued for at least 72 hours notice before an order takes effect and argued against a blank stay-at-home order that would keep a wide variety of businesses closed.

"Over the weekend, we've had the opportunity to provide information and recommendations on the need for notice and other factors, but we've not seen a final draft or copy of an EO (executive order)," said Rich Studley, president and CEO of the Michigan Chamber.

Whitmer has been working closely with the governors of Illinois and Ohio as all three states have taken similar steps to combat the virus.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued his state's stay-at-home order on Friday. It says that people in Illinois can only leave their homes for "essential activities, essential governmental functions or to operate essential businesses and operations."

On Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued his state's order, which featured similar language. Both orders allow businesses to continue "minimum basic operations."

In Ohio, people can still leave their homes for outdoor activity, to obtain "essential supplies," like groceries, for essential business and to take care of family members.

The Ohio order also exempts health care operations, human services operations, stores that sell groceries, stores that sell medicine, manufacturers of food and licensed marijuana, religious entities, media, charitable organizations, gas stations, hardware supply stores, mail operations and educational institutions, among others.

Both the Ohio and Illinois orders exempt restaurants that offer takeout and delivery services.

Ohio's order included 25 types of "essential" businesses that can continue operating. The Illinois order included 24 types.

Businesses are also generally allowed to continue "minimum basic operations." Illinois defined that as "the minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of the business's inventory, preserve the condition of the business's physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or for related functions." It also included operations needed to allow employees to continue working remotely.

In a letter to Whitmer on Friday, Studley, president and CEO of the Michigan Chamber, recommended against an order "that most if not all 877,000 businesses in Michigan should be closed while a select few are allowed to stay open."

"We cannot risk a disruption in the supply chain or a break in the distribution cycle," Studley wrote. "In addition, many businesses have non-interruptible operations and those operations need to be protected as we move forward."

The orders are largely seen by their supporters as a way to force the most people as possible to isolate in their homes to stem the spread of COVID-19. Health care experts believe that if the spread isn't limited, the virus could overwhelm hospital capacity and supplies.

As of data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state had 1,035 confirmed cases of the virus. The state has also had nine deaths. Michigan's first case was confirmed on March 10, 13 days ago.

Whitmer has already shuttered Michigan's schools, banned public gatherings of more than 50 people and closed bars, movie theaters, gyms and dine-in service at restaurants.

