University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel is recommending the firing of David Daniels, a renowned opera singer and tenured professor accused of seeking sex from students and other sexual misconduct.

The dismissal recommendation, to be considered at the Board of Regents meeting Thursday, comes after a grand jury in Texas indicted Daniels and his husband, William Scott Walters, last summer in the sexual assault of an incapacitated man in 2010. Samuel Schultz alleged the couple drugged and assaulted him when he was living in Houston as a 23-year-old graduate student at Rice University.

Daniels took a leave of absence from UM in 2018 amid the claims. A UM graduate student later filed a federal lawsuit in which he alleged the performer groped him, sent sexual photos and videos of himself, and requested sexual photos and videos.

"I have determined that Professor Daniels’ conduct is inconsistent with the character of tenure at the University of Michigan and therefore constitutes cause for dismissal...," Schlissel wrote in a letter to be considered by the regents. "I therefore recommend the dismissal of Professor Daniels from his tenured position at the University of Michigan, effective immediately."

Schlissel also recommended that Daniels be denied severance pay.

Documents obtained in August by The Detroit News through the Freedom of Information Act showed that UM officials pushed to initiate dismissal proceedings against Daniels after determining he “has engaged in a pattern of behavior that is harassing, abusive and exploitive of University of Michigan students.”

Internal memos describe several instances of alleged “unacceptable conduct” that prompted the recommendation for Daniels' termination, citing information from a 2019 report from the university's Office of Institutional Equity.

Among them:

◾Soliciting several students in the School of Music, Theatre and Dance for sex in exchange for money. In at least one case, Daniels allegedly implied he would help advance a student’s career. The university described the conduct as "potentially criminal activity by a person in a position of power."

◾Making open and graphic sexual comments to multiple students as well as at least one prospective student.

◾Commenting on wanting sexual relationships with students “and/or engaging in sexual banter with them,” including during lessons and discussions related to academic and performance matters.

Due to the spreading coronavirus and the governor's directive to stay at home, the regents will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Thursday. The public will be able to listen to the meeting by clicking on a link from the main UM website or using this link: www.umich.edu/watch/.

