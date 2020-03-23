Lansing — Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's new "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, Michigan residents can still get groceries, go for jogs and pick up takeout orders from restaurants.

The order broadly directs people "to remain at home or in their place of residence to the maximum extent feasible" to stem the spread of COVID-19. But there are exemptions for "critical infrastructure workers" and for other tasks deemed necessary for living life.

The order, which was announced Monday and is in effect until April 13, will temporarily limit most businesses' operations, but those in some sectors will be able to continue operating if they are "critical" to the state's infrastructure.

"The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home," Whitmer said in a Monday statement. "I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives."

What you can still do

While the governor's new order is wide-ranging, people can still go outside for exercise, pick up groceries and medications, and check on loved ones.

The order does say those who go out "must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including remaining at least six feet from others."

Here are some activities that are allowed under the order, which sets a misdemeanor penalty for violators:

Residents can do outdoor activities, "including walking, hiking, running, cycling or any other recreational activity consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household."

Residents can perform tasks that are necessary to health and safety or to the health and safety of their family or household members, including pets. "Individuals may, for example, leave the home or place of residence to secure medication or to seek medical or dental care that is necessary to address a medical emergency or to preserve the health and safety of a household or family member," the order says.

Residents can travel to obtain "necessary services and supplies," including supplies for their vehicles, gasoline, needed medical supplies and "any other products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and basic operation of their residences."

Residents can purchase groceries. But the order advises the use of "delivery to the maximum extent possible."

Residents can purchase takeout food.

Residents can travel to care for a family member or a family member’s pet in another household. They can also travel to care for dependents, the elderly, disabled persons and other "vulnerable persons."

Residents can visit an individual under the care of a health care facility, residential care facility or congregate care facility,

Residents can attend legal proceedings as ordered by a court.

Residents can work or volunteer for businesses or operations that provide food, shelter and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals.

The order also exempts facilities used for religious worship, when they're being used for religious services, from misdemeanor penalties for violating the ban on operations.

What businesses can remain open

The new order will mean many businesses will have to shut down their normal activities. But they'll still be able to have "minimum basic operations" going and numerous sectors of business will be able to continue unaffected, like groceries and businesses that sell supplies essential to daily life.

Workers needed for "minimum basic operations" are individuals whose presence "is strictly necessary to allow the business or operation to maintain the value of inventory and equipment, care for animals, ensure security, process transactions or facilitate the ability of other workers to work remotely," according to the order.

However, businesses must determine which workers "are necessary" to conduct these minimum operations and designate them in writing by March 31.

There are also exemptions for public transit, trash pick-up and disposal, activities necessary to oversee elections and operations necessary for the maintenance of safe and sanitary public parks.

Workers and organizations in the following sectors can continue under exemptions in the order:

Workers and organizations in health care and public health.

Workers who perform necessary government activities.

Child care workers "but only to the extent necessary to serve the children or dependents of critical infrastructure workers."

Suppliers and distribution centers designated as necessary by critical infrastructure businesses.

Insurance industry employees.

Workers and volunteers for organizations that provide food, shelter and other necessities of life for the economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy;

Businesses in the food and agriculture sector, such as groceries and restaurants offering takeout or delivery.

The production and distribution of wine and beer appear to be included under exemptions for food and beverage retail, said Spencer Nevins, president for the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association. Beer and wine firms throughout the state plan to continue operating under that understanding, Nevins said, noting distributors also deliver water, juices and, more recently, hand sanitizer. Workers who perform critical labor union functions.

Workers who perform critical labor union functions. Automotive repair and maintenance facilities along with firms in transportation and logistics.

Law enforcement, public safety and first responders.

Businesses in the energy, water and wastewater sectors.

Public works businesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, referenced in Whitmer's order, allows for the continued operations of "plumbers, electricians, exterminators and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences."

Businesses in communications and information technology, including the news media.

Organizations in community-based government operations and essential functions.

Businesses in "critical manufacturing."

Businesses in financial services.

Firms that handle hazardous materials or are in chemical supply chains and safety.

Representatives for the Michigan Retailers Association and Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association said Monday afternoon they were still seeking clarification on specific types of businesses that are allowed to remain open.

When asked if hotels are exempted from the stay-at-home order, Restaurant & Lodging Association President and CEO Justin Winslow responded, "We are actively seeking clarification on this matter with the administration and would note that lodging has been deemed essential in some capacity in every shelter-in-place order thus far. It needs to be as shelter for vulnerable populations and possibly to provide bed space should hospitals overrun capacity."

What businesses remain shut

Under prior executive orders, Whitmer has already shuttered the following kinds of businesses:

Hair and nail salons.

Tattoo and piercing shops.

Bars.

Workout facilities.

Movie theaters.

Dine-in service at restaurants.

New rules for open businesses

Businesses that remain open face additional regulations from the state. They include the following:

Restricting the number of workers present on premises to "no more than is strictly necessary to perform the business’s or operation’s critical infrastructure functions."

Promoting remote work to the fullest extent possible.

Keeping workers and patrons who are on premises at least six feet from one another to the maximum extent possible.

Increasing standards of facility cleaning and disinfection.

Adopting policies to prevent workers from entering the premises if they display respiratory symptoms or have had contact with a person who is known or suspected to have COVID-19.

