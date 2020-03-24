Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed charges against Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith and three others in relation to the office's usage of forfeiture funds, accusing one of the county's top elected officials of racketeering as part of a scheme to embezzle $600,000 in taxpayer funds.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith holds press conference announcing charges of larceny against Karen Spranger at the Macomb County Administration building in Mount Clemens Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Collectively, the four individuals stole about $600,000 from the county in "an elaborate scheme of puprofiteering motivated by what appears to be unfettered self-interest," Nessel said in a video statement Tuesday.

Smith was charged Tuesday with 10 counts, including forgery, embezzlement, tampering with evidence and criminal enterprise, according to court records. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of conducting a criminal enterprise, which would be one of the longest sentences ever given to a Detroit-area public official.

Also charged were Benjamin Liston, Smith's former chief assistant, who faces four counts, including conducting a criminal enterprise and embezzlement; and Smith's chief of operations, Derek Miller, charged with conspiracy. Miller is a former member of the Michigan House of Representatives.

Benjamin Liston (Photo: Macomb County)

Businessman William Weber also was charged with crimes ranging from forgery to aiding and abetting.

“We’re shocked to learn of the charges of which they gave us no notice after a 15-month investigation, knowing that we represented Mr. Smith,” said defense lawyer Martin Crandall of the Clark Hill law firm, who is representing Smith alongside attorney John Dakmak.

Nessel noted in her statement that Smith's removal hinges on action from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer or the Macomb County Board of Commissioners, whose chairman is Bob Smith, Eric Smith's brother.

“In order for citizens to maintain trust in the institutions of government, public officials must, at all times, conduct themselves in accordance with the laws of our state,” Nessel said. “When public officials fail to do so, the people must have confidence that they will be held to account, fairly, and without any special treatment based upon their status as a public official.”

Derek Miller (Photo: Macomb County)

Peter Henning, a Wayne State University law professor and former federal prosecutor, said the charges are a tremendous blow for Macomb County.

“This undermines people’s faith in government,” he said. “This is a complete betrayal of trust where you have the top law enforcement official in the county basically putting money into his own pocket. This is disastrous for the county.”

The charges Tuesday weren't a surprise to Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, who forwarded the case to Nessel's office after an audit and subsequent internal investigation found "inappropriate" expenditures for "personal gain."

The allegations are a stumbling block to public trust, Hackel said, but he hoped the county's and attorney general's actions to crack down on the activity help to restore residents' faith in government.

He stopped short of calling Smith to step down.

"There’s a court of law, but there’s also the court of public opinion," Hackel said. "That question of trust is still there. How much more damage will this bring to that office knowing that those charges are there?"

Nessel's investigation allegedly found Smith and the others charged used the forfeiture money for security for Smith's home; garden benches, flowers and make-up for staffers; retirement relocation expenses for Liston, checks to various Catholic C\churches in the "tens of thousands of dollars," iPads for kids who attended school with Smith's children, campaign expenditures; and "country club catering for parties."

The account functioned as a campaign "slush fund" utilized by Smith to build up good will in the communities in which he campaigned, Nessel said.

Weber, owner of Weber Security Group, produced false invoices for $28,000 as part of the scheme, Nessel said in a statement.

Forfeiture funds usually are used for department training, equipment or victim restitution and controlled by the county treasurer, Nessel said.

But Smith allegedly had four accounts called "bad check restitution," "OWI forfeiture," "Warren drug court," and "drug forfeiture" that he maintained on his own without county treasurer oversight.

“As attorney general, I take no responsibility more seriously than protecting the public trust,” Nessel said. “The reason is simple: Without public trust, government fails. Without public trust, justice stands no chance against reckless abuses of power.”

After an audit and internal investigation revealed inappropriate spending in 2018, Hackel and county Treasurer Lawrence Rocca pressed Smith for access to the forfeiture accounts until Smith finally closed the accounts and delivered four checks totaling $233,764 to Rocca, according to the charging document. Since then, the funds have been under the oversight of the county treasurer.

Michigan State Police raided Smith's office in April and his home in May as part of an investigation into his use of forfeiture funds.

Buy Photo The Michigan State Police officers search the garage of Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith's Macomb Township home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

On Monday, Smith said in a statement that he fully cooperated with police and will continue to cooperate with them. But he stood by earlier statements maintaining that the forfeiture funds were spent legally.

“During these extremely trying times of the COVID-19 crisis the focus of our office continues to be the health and safety of our staff, partners in law enforcement and victims," Smith said. "We are continuing to ensure that the wheels of justice do not stop and those that commit crimes are held accountable.”

In early 2019, Jared Maynard, the former chairman of the Macomb County Republican Party, sued to obtain bank records for accounts set up by Smith that contained funds from forfeitures and bad checks.

Hackel also raised questions about the spending from those funds on donations to charities, churches, parties, trips and monthly security company bills ranging from $10,000 to $20,000.

Smith is the latest Macomb County public official charged with corruption during a years-long crackdown by state and federal investigators. Since 2016, federal prosecutors have secured the convictions of 22 contractors and public officials, including former Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds, trash mogul Chuck Rizzo and towing titan Gasper Fiore.

The federal corruption investigation is ongoing and focused on former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco.

Before losing re-election in 2016, Marrocco repeatedly received $5,000 bribes from engineering firm owner Fazullah Khan, according to FBI files obtained by The Detroit News. Khan was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison in February.

Marrocco’s aide, former Macomb Township Trustee Dino Bucci, is cooperating with the ongoing FBI investigation. Bucci was indicted on bribery, extortion, fraud, theft and money laundering charges in 2017.

The Macomb investigations and convictions are part of a broader prosecution of corruption in Metro Detroit. In the last dozen years, more than 111 elected officials, bureaucrats, police officers and union leaders have been charged with corruption-related crimes.

Smith is the second Macomb County prosecutor to be charged with crimes in the recent past.

In April 2004, then-Macomb County Prosecutor Carl Marlinga was indicted on federal charges he traded legal favors for campaign contributions. Marlinga, currently a Macomb County Circuit judge, resigned from his prosecutor’s job to fight the charges and was eventually acquitted. Marlinga had served five terms as the county prosecutor when he was charged.

In March 2016, Ingham County Prosecutor Stuart Dunnings III was charged with one count of pandering, a felony, and 14 misdemeanor offenses involving prostitutes and neglect of duty.

Stuart Dunnings III (Photo: stuartdunnings.com)

Dunnings went on a medical leave and resigned in July 2016.

In August 2016, Dunnings pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in office, a five-year felony, and engaging in the services of a prostitute, a misdemeanor. As part of a plea arrangement, other offenses were dismissed.

In November 2016, Dunnings was sentenced to three years of probation, with the first year served in jail. While he was serving his sentence, the Michigan Attorney Discipline Board formally disbarred him.

Dunnings was released from the Clinton County Jail in September 2017

