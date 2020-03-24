Lansing — Michigan now has 1,791 confirmed cases of COVD-19 and 24 deaths tied to the virus.

The new numbers posted at 3 p.m. Tuesday represented sharp increases — including nine deaths throughout the state — with 85% of the overall cases still occurring in Metro Detroit, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The day before, the state had 1,328 confirmed cases across 36 counties and 15 deaths as of the data released on Monday.

Over the previous four days, Michigan had added about 251 new confirmed cases each day on average. On Tuesday, however, the state confirmed 463 new cases, the largest single day increase since the first case in Michigan was confirmed on March 10.

It's unclear whether Michigan has significantly increased its testing capabilities, which could contribute to an uptick in case confirmations. On Monday, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Michigan was testing more than 1,000 people a day.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer predicted Monday that the number of confirmed cases in Michigan would increase in the coming days.

"It will take some time for us to impact this," Whitmer said.

As of Tuesday morning, Michigan ranked eighth in the world for provinces or states with confirmed cases, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine's Coronavirus Resource Center. Michigan was behind five U.S. states: New York, New Jersey, California, Washington and Florida.

An undated electron microscope image shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (Photo: NIAID-RML)

As of Tuesday's data, almost half or 41 of Michigan's 83 counties now have confirmed cases, which is up from 36 counties on Monday. The new counties with confirmed cases are Hillsdale, Isabella, Kalkaska, Lapeer and Manistee.

The new numbers came a day after Whitmer issued a wide-ranging order that requires most businesses in the state to limit their operations and most people to primarily stay inside their homes.

Whitmer previously shuttered schools, banned large public gatherings and closed bars, movie theaters and dine-in service at restaurants.

During a press conference on Monday, she cited modeling that suggested 70% of the state's 10 million residents could get infected with COVID-19. About 1 million people would need to be hospitalized under that scenario, Whitmer said.

"We have about 25,000 acute care beds in Michigan. Think about that," she continued. "That is where we are headed currently. So stopping the spread of this virus is really the most important tool we have right now to keep our communities safe."

The goal of the restrictions is to stem the spread of COVID-19, a virus that causes respiratory illness and health officials believe could send more patients to hospitals than they can handle.

Nationally, there were 44,183 confirmed cases as of noon Tuesday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There had been 544 deaths.

