All Secretary of State offices closed due to stay-at-home order
Michigan Secretary of State branches are among the offices closed under the governor's stay-at-home order that aims to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
All 131 of the department's branch offices are closed and the office is temporarily unable to provide in-person transactions and renewals by mail.
“I fully support Gov. Whitmer and the leadership she is demonstrating by issuing a stay-at-home order,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement. “I have been communicating with her for some time on this issue, and know this is necessary to protect health of our employees and the public.”
Officials said some of the department's services will remain available online at Michigan.gov/SOS, but there may delays in processing.
They also said late fees will be waived for license expirations that have occurred since the department first shifted branch operations on March 16.
