The University of Michigan says it will issue a "non-privileged report" from a new law firm it has engaged to investigate claims of sexual abuse regarding the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson.

The investigation will be conducted under attorney-client privilege to protect the confidentiality of all sexual misconduct survivors and witnesses, the university said, but the findings will be released to the public and the university at the same time.

The firm, WilmerHale, is the same one that has been investigating sexual misconduct allegations against former UM Provost Martin Philbert, who recently was removed from his post.

The firm will investigate the history of Anderson, who served as the head of University Health Service and the team physician for the Athletic Department from 1968-2003. He died in 2008.

Dr. Robert E. Anderson (Photo: Robert Kalmbach, Bentley Historical Library)

UM Regent Denise Ilitch said the university is fully committed to allowing WilmerHale to conduct vigorous and independent investigations of the Anderson and Philbert cases.

A letter of engagement between UM and WIlmerHale showed what the investigation will produce.

"We will issue a non-privileged public report about the results of our independent investigation of the matter in a manner that protects the anonymity and privacy of complainants and witnesses," the letter said. "The university and the firm will endeavor to protect the identity and confidentiality of complainants and witnesses in the matter to the greatest extent permitted by law."

Scores of men have come forward and accused Anderson of sexual assault during medical treatment.

Attorney Mick Grewal, who represents more than 100 alleged victims of Anderson that include NFL football players, a few women, pilots and UM athletes who were hockey players, wrestlers and divers, said he is cautiously optimistic about the arrangement.

He said that WilmerHale is not truly independent because it was hired by the university and its allegiance is to UM, not the public. An investigation by the Michigan Attorney General's office would be independent because it is accountable to the public, he said.

"The fear is the investigation is going to turn into what happened at Michigan State," said Grewal.

While some alleged victims, including those abused by former MSU doctor Larry Nassar, called on the AG Dana Nessel's office to investigate UM, Nessel said she couldn't unless the university waived privilege.

Those who called on UM to waive privilege cited MSU, which is withholding 6,000 documents from the attorney general's investigation of how Nassar was able to sexually assault hundreds of young female athletes under the guise of medicine over more than two decades. Critics of MSU's claim of attorney-client privilege say it will prevent investigators and the public from ever learning the full truth about Nassar's crimes and how he was able to commit them for so long.

UM recently severed ties with Steptoe and Johnson, the firm it initially hired to conduct the Anderson investigation, because the firm had defended two prominent men accused of sexual abuse, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and film director Roman Polanski.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/24/ums-new-law-firm-issue-non-privileged-report-doctor-accused-abuse/2876422001/