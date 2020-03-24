Michigan hospitals and some health departments are accepting community donations of medical supplies and equipment from area businesses and organizations as they treat patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The influx of patients has led to a shortage of supplies — including personal protective equipment, masks, ventilators and other crucial equipment — and hospitals are seeking donations.

Henry Ford Health System

Henry Ford Health System is accepting new and unused medical supplies at their shipping and receiving docks:

Henry Ford corporate offices at 1 Ford Place Drive, Detroit, between Second and Third streets, 3 ½ blocks south of West Grand Boulevard. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health, 205 N. East Ave., Jackson. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 15855 19 Mile Road, Clinton Township. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 6777 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 2333 Biddle, Wyandotte. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Beaumont Health

Beaumont will accept donations at the Beaumont Service Center, 26901 Beaumont Boulevard in Southfield, but is only seeking certain high priority items at this time.

Donation bins are located outside the Beaumont Service Center's main entrance through Saturday.

Community members will be able to drive up and place needed supplies and materials in the bins 24-7.

Personal protective equipment:

New or unused disposable face masks.

N-95 mask (sometimes called respirators).

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles.

Disposable gowns.

Disposable gloves (especially non-latex).

Disposable surgical caps.

Disposable foot covers.

Wipes: bleach or anti-microbial.

Hand-sanitizer.

Specialized items:

PAPRs (powered air purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods.

Nasal testing swabs.

Viral testing kits.

Items Beaumont is not accepting at this time:

Home-sewn reusable masks or 3-D printed ventilator parts.

Medications, food, blankets, medical equipment and other supplies.

Oakland County

Oakland County will accept donations at the Oakland County Farmers Market at 2350 Pontiac Lake Road in Waterford, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The county will pick up any donated equipment on the list for those who are unable to drop off donations. To contact the Emergency Operations Center to donate equipment, call (248) 858-5300 or email oakeoc@oakgov.com.

Needed items:

masks (all types)

face shields

surgical gowns

surgical gloves

no-touch thermometers

respirators

Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

The hospital will have a collection bin available at the front of the hospital starting Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for the following items:

New or unused disposable face masks.

N95 masks.

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles.

Disposable gowns.

Disposable gloves (especially non-latex).

Disposable surgical caps.

Disposable foot covers.

Wipes: bleach or anti-microbial.

Hand-sanitizer.

PAPRs (powered air purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods

Nasal testing swabs

Viral testing kits

Michigan Medicine (University of Michigan health system)

The University of Michigan health system has opened a drive-through donation site at its North Campus Research Complex in Ann Arbor. The donation center is at 2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, which is set back from Plymouth Road and Huron Parkway. Donors should enter from Huron Parkway and follow signs to the loading dock. The hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Needed items, new or unused:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer

More specialized items:

PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods

Nasal testing swabs

Viral testing kits

What not to donate: UM is not accepting home-sewn reusable masks or 3D-printed ventilator parts at this time.

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing will accept supplies at the north entrance of Eastern High School, 220 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing. They need:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, including 3D printed

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable non-latex gloves

Surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Bleach

Bleach or anti-microbial sanitizing wipes

Hand sanitizer

PAPRs (Power air purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods.

Nasal flock swabs.

Ventilator parts, including ventilator heaters, probes, wires, and disposable adapters.

Fisher & Payal MR850 wires and heaters.

Hand-sewn reusable masks.

St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital

St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell is accepting donations at the hospital's main entrance at 620 Byron Road. Supplies needed:

Face shields and goggles.

Masks.

Surgical caps/protective caps.

Testing swabs.

M4 viral media.

Gowns.

Disinfecting wipes.

Hand sanitizer.

Hot glue sticks and transparency sheets.

