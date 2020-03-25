Michigan has yet to request a declaration of major disaster from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a designation that could qualify the state for federal reimbursement of certain expenses related to the coronavirus response.

Six other states — Iowa, New York, California, Florida, Louisiana and Washington — have already sought the declaration, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has yet to make a formal request for Michigan.

“Our legal team is working urgently with the Michigan State Police to draft a comprehensive request based on our needs to the president to declare a major disaster declaration for Michigan," Whitmer’s spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said Wednesday.

"We have been disappointed to see that while the Trump administration declared major disasters for a handful of states, the declarations were not accompanied by substantial federal resources," she added.

The state’s potential interest in requesting a disaster declaration comes as the number of people testing positive for the disease has reached 2,295 and coronavirus-related deaths have risen to 43.

On Monday, Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order, noting the state’s trajectory of cases resembled Italy’s. Without action, modeling projects roughly 70% of the state’s 10 million residents could be infected with 1 million hospitalized, the governor argued.

Louisiana’s disaster declaration included allowances for “federal funding available for crisis counseling” and emergency protective measures, “including direct federal assistance.”

