If Michigan residents hear warning sirens going off at 1 p.m. Wednesday, it's not because of COVID-19. It's a statewide tornado drill.

This week is "Severe Weather Awareness Week." And there is a voluntary tornado drill that people "are encouraged to participate in," says the website of the Michigan State Police.

The Ingham County Health Department sent a notice to media about the drill on Wednesday morning.

"We do not want people to hear the sirens and worry this is related in any way to coronavirus response," said Amanda Darche, spokeswoman for the health department.

The Michigan State Police also warned people on social media about the drill, noting, however, that many counties have canceled their siren tests.

Reminder: The statewide tornado drill is scheduled for today. Many counties have cancelled their siren tests. Still at one o’clock, since the family is home, make sure everyone knows what they would do if sirens went off. Regardless of COVID-19, we will still have severe weather. pic.twitter.com/qnXDXUI505 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 25, 2020

"Still at one o’clock, since the family is home, make sure everyone knows what they would do if sirens went off. Regardless of COVID-19, we will still have severe weather," the Michigan State Police posted.

