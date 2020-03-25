A WDIV-TV (Channel 4) anchor has tested positive for coronavirus, the station announced Tuesday.

Evrod Cassimy, the morning anchor for "Local 4 News Today," remains at home, according to the station.

In a story posted on Channel 4's website, Cassimy offered advice to viewers.

Evrod Cassimy (Photo: Evrod Cassimy)

“Take this very seriously because I would not want anybody to go through what I’ve gone through. I took it as seriously as most people are and still got it,” he said. "I’m hurting and I am going to be OK.”

The Michigan-born Cassimy, who worked across the country before joining WDIV in 2013, also is a singer, according to his biography on the station's website.

News of the diagnosis coincides with an increase in COVID-19 across Michigan. Through Tuesday, state officials had reported nearly 1,800 cases and 24 deaths.

Among the fatalities announced Tuesday were a Detroit police civilian dispatcher and a captain, a 43-year-old consultant as well as an autoworker.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/25/wdiv-channel-four-evrod-covid-19-virus-coronavirus/5076323002/