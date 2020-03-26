Two Central Michigan University students have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Thursday.

"These are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 directly related to the CMU community," the school said in a statement.

One of the students traveled to another state for spring break, had returned to a residence hall and has been on the Mount Pleasant campus in the last 24 hours, according to the release.

"The student on campus is now isolated in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will return to their permanent residence tomorrow," officials said.

Two Central Michigan University students have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Thursday. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

The other student has returned home in another city, the university said.

"We wish both students a full and speedy recovery," the release said. "CMU Health medical experts and other leaders on campus are working to investigate anyone who may have been in close contact ... Currently, extensive deep cleaning of campus areas this individual may have visited is underway."

The news came as the state on Thursday reported 2,856 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 60 deaths. A day earlier, Michigan had nearly 2,300 confirmed cases and 43 deaths.

This week, to comply with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe," executive order, CMU said all on-campus operations were suspended except those unable to be conducted remotely.

The university last week announced it was extending online-only classes through the end of the semester, postponing spring commencement ceremonies and canceling summer study abroad programs to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

