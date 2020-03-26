Spectrum Health will close all of its walk-in clinics during the coronavirus pandemic, and said people could connect virtually with providers, the health care group announced Thursday night.

Cars line up at a drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection center Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Spectrum Health Lakeland Center for Outpatient Services in St. Joseph, Mich. (Photo: Don Campbell, AP)

"To limit unnecessary exposure to COVID-19, Spectrum Health has enabled our primary care and most of our specialty care medical teams to see patients through a virtual visit," Spectrum said in a release. "For needs requiring a face-to-face visit, there are locations available and open to patients, including urgent care sites and labs."

Spectrum offers phone and virtual screening options, it said, to enable those with symptoms to receive information in their homes. A screening, which Spectrum stresses "is not a test" for the virus, can be done by calling Spectrum Health's hotline at (833) 559-0659 or by using the system's virtual chat at spectrumhealth.org/covid19.

The health care system runs 14 hospitals, treatment facilities, and walk-in and urgent care clinics in west Michigan.

