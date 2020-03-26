Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has requested a major disaster declaration from FEMA for the state of Michigan, she said at a Lansing press conference Thursday.

At least eight other states already have received major disaster declarations from the Trump administration.

Whitmer applauded the contributions of Michigan businesses, but said the state still needs more gowns, masks, ventilators and sanitizer.

"It is still not nearly enough to meet our need," she said.

The state is starting to put in place plans for load management to ensure patients are balanced across hospitals as several Metro Detroit hospitals reach capacity, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.

On Wednesday, five-hospital Henry Ford Health System said two of its hospitals had reached capacity for COVID-19 patients and it was trying to create more bed space at other facilities. Beaumont Health indicated Thursday that it is adding 100 COVID-19 patients a day and hadn't quite yet reached its capacity in its eight-hospital system.

She said the state also is exploring alternative sites to host overflow from hospitals. The Detroit News reported Thursday that civic and hospital officials are looking at large venues — such as the TCF Convention Center and the Detroit Pistons practice facility in Detroit — dorms and hotels as potential overflow sites for patients and physicians.

The address comes a day after the state's count of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 2,294 and the number of deaths associated with the virus reached 43.

The state has run a total of 9,109 tests among commercial, hospital and state labs.

On Thursday, Whitmer issued two executive orders further clarifying her expansions to unemployment benefits and lifting some restrictions on pharmacies.

The orders are among more than a dozen the governor has issued since Michigan confirmed its first two positive coronavirus tests on March 10 and Whitmer declared a state of emergency.

The orders have included the closure of K-12 schools, the closure of bars and restaurants, bans on assemblies of more than 50 people and a Monday stay-at-home order requiring non-essential workers to stay indoors.

