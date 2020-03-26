Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggested Thursday night that Michigan's state income tax deadline will be extended amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

"It is an order that is probably coming down very soon," the governor said.

Whitmer made the comment during a virtual town hall hosted by Grand Rapids-based WOOD TV. A Flint resident had asked whether the state would extend its April 15 income tax filing deadline, like the federal government did. The federal government has extended the due date to July 15.

Buy Photo Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a press conference Thursday in Lansing. (Photo: The Detroit News)

The governor said the state is "seriously" looking at taking the same action in Michigan.

"Rest assured, you’re going to have an answer by tomorrow," Whitmer said.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/26/whitmer-suggests-michigan-income-tax-deadline-extended/2922991001/