Three students at Western Michigan University have tested positive for COVID-19, the school said Friday.

One of the students, who was last on campus March 10, tested positive after returning home to the east side of Michigan. The student’s professors and classmates were notified.

Another student, who lives off campus, developed symptoms after the university switched classes to online learning began and has been isolating and following protocols from a health care provider and Kalamazoo County's health department.

The third student, who lives on campus, also developed symptoms after in-person classes were suspended.

"We have been working collaboratively with our local health department, and they have contacted all persons who need to take any additional precautions," the university said in a statement. "There are no additional precautions required for the public. We continue intensified and extensive cleaning of spaces throughout the campus, as needed."

Michigan has now seen 92 deaths tied to COVID-19 and has confirmed 3,657 COVID-19 cases as the virus continues to spread here, stretching health care providers' resources.

The new numbers released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at 3 p.m. Friday were up 801 cases and 32 deaths from Thursday's totals of 2,856 confirmed cases and 60 deaths.

