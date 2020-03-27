A chilling video from a Metro Detroit nurse working amid the coronavirus has gone viral and describes the stressful conditions for health care workers treating COVID-19 patients.

"Please heed my advice and stay home. Stay home with your loved ones," Mary Macdonald said in the seven-minute clip posted on Instagram on Monday, who says that doctors are forced to make life-and-death decisions for patients.

"Don’t go out. Don’t go to the grocery store. Don’t go through the drive-thru. Don’t do anything that could put you at risk to have to see me at the end of the tunnel. I'm telling you it’s not worth it and I don't know what I can do to save people anymore."

The Instagram video was shared on Dearborn Area Community Members Facebook page and has garnered more than a million views.

In the video, Macdonald said she works at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi and had been helping combat the coronavirus for days. Her Facebook page indicates that she is a registered nurse in the ER with Ascension.

She did not respond to multiple attempts to reach her via phone and social media.

She says in the post that while she was at home this week, a supervisor asked her to work a night shift in the emergency room at the health system's Southfield hospital, saying "Everybody's sick — they're intubating everybody and all these patients need help."

Rushing there with another co-worker, Macdonald noted "upwards of 10 patients were put on ventilators. My patient took the last ventilator available in the hospital at 7 a.m."

The nurse said the facility lacked Tylenol and some medications to sedate patients. Meanwhile, Macdonald said she has been forced to wear the same medical mask, taken home in a paper bag after each shift, since overall supplies are low.

"Do you think that that sounds safe?" she says in the video. "Because we are completely out of resources. There are no masks, there are no gowns, we’re running low on gloves because everybody has panicked and stockpiled all of this so that the medical staff doesn't have it."

Macdonald called her experience "a reality check" about the extent of the pandemic and feared the surge in cases would overwhelm hospital workers to the point "we're going to start making life or death decisions in regards to people's care."

(Warning: Graphic language in video below)

Reached for comment Thursday, Ascension told The Detroit News that it "deeply appreciates all of its care providers and support teams for their tireless efforts and personal sacrifices they are making to care for our patients, and each other, during this global emergency. The safety of our patients, associates and providers is our utmost priority as we all work to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and care for those in need."

The system follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding use of personal protective equipment and officials have been "taking proactive steps with our distributor and suppliers to ensure access to supplies," according to the statement.

"We are arranging expedited shipments directly from manufacturers, assessing alternative products and taking advantage of our abilities as a national system to make intra-hospital inventory transfers when appropriate. Following current CDC guidelines, we have implemented conservation measures across our ministries in anticipation of further supply chain disruption over the coming months due to COVID-19."

As COVID-19 cases increase, Ascension Michigan hospitals, ambulatory sites of care and clinics "have postponed non-urgent procedures and medical visits in order to protect patients, as well as to preserve staff, personal protective equipment and patient care supplies," officials wrote. "These system-wide strategies are designed to help ensure patient and staff safety, while expanding available hospital capacity. Ascension Michigan continues to aggressively respond to this evolving situation to ensure we are protecting our patients, associates and the communities we serve."

On Thursday, Michigan confirmed 564 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths, according to state Department of Health and Human Services.

The state has now seen 2,856 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 60 deaths in the 16 days since March 10. On Wednesday, Michigan had nearly 2,300 confirmed cases and 43 deaths.

On Wednesday, state officials informed hospitals across Michigan that they would be required to shift COVID-19 patients among hospitals to ensure facilities at capacity can transfer patients to locations with empty beds.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, have cautioned that the number of confirmed cases will continue to climb.

Meanwhile, a shipment of over 225,000 surgical masks arrived Thursday in Michigan to aid the state’s response after they were missing from a delivery from the U.S. national stockpile earlier this month, officials said.

